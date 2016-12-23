Premiere: Hear a Deep and Dubby Cut From Arkajo

Nils Krogh (a.k.a. Arjako) has a new solo EP dropping on Brotherhood Sound System on September 15.

Krogh is most known as one-half of Genius of Time, a revered duo operating in the house and techno realm with releases on labels such as Aniara Recordings, Running Back, and Royal Oak.

Krogh's latest release as Arkajo, the Panacea EP, will be the third solo release on Silas & Snare's Brotherhood Sound System, presenting three deep club cuts ripe for the floor. From the hypnotic atmospheres of "Tape 8" to the after-hours vibes of "Tape 15" and the title cut's deep and dubby grooves, Krogh delivers a diverse set of cuts fit for all hours.

You can pre-order Panacea here, with the title cut streaming in full below.