Premiere: Hear a Low-Slung Remix From Dana Ruh

Maher Daniel has announced the next release on his The Other Side imprint, a three-track remix package of cuts from his debut album, Feelings From The Other Side, which dropped on the label back in March.

The Other Side was launched at the end of last year and has since gone on to release standout dancefloor records featuring Ada Kaleh, Priku, Mandar, Sepp, and, of course, Maher himself.

For the latest release, Maher has enlisted remixes from scene heavy hitters Dana Ruh, Argenis Brito, and Ada Kaleh, who provides a special dub mix of "Sistema De Revolucion." Ahead of the release, the record has been picking up steam and support from Ricardo Villalobos, Praslesh, and Rhadoo, to name a few.

You can pre-order Feelings From The Other Side Remixes here, with Dana Ruh's low-slung remix streaming in full below.