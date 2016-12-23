Premiere: Hear a New Remix From Skudge

Back in May, Ellen Allien released her seventh solo LP, Nost.

The album was written as an ode to the music that has been front and center in Allien's two-decade long career, blending her influences from the early days of Berlin techno with her current sound and more future-leaning sonics. Now, as a follow-up, the first set of remixes have arrived, featuring contributions from Skudge, K-Hand, Emmanuel Top, and ROD.

All four artists provide inspired interpretations of two tracks from the album, "Call Me" and "Mind Journey." Emmanuel Top and K-Hand look to "Call Me," with the former providing a tense rework of the cut that sits nicely alongside K-Hand's hypnotic outing. For "Mind Journey," ROD goes for a stripped-back reconfiguration, whereas Skudge focus on deep and chunky grooves for their interpretation.

Nost RMXS (Part 1) will be available on September 1 via BPitch, with Skudge's remix streaming in full via the player below.