Premiere: Hear a Relentless Techno Cut From Brothers Black

Next week, Berlin-based duo Brothers Black—the collaborative project between James Sison and Edward Antonio—will kick off their self-titled label with their new four-track EP.

Over the last few years, the Bade Records co-founders have built a solid following via releases on Counter Pulse, voxnox, Safer At Night, and their own Bade, as well as residencies for respected crews such as London's We Concur, and have become a solid and reliable outpost for unique contemporary techno. Their latest continues this trend with four steel-cut techno weapons built for maximum destruction on the dancefloor.

To give you a taste of what's to come, Sison and Antonio have offered up a full stream of the EP's closing cut, "Imagination Barrier," a relentlessly rolling track that explores the outer reaches of the rave continuum.

You can stream "Imagination Barrier" in full via the player below, with the EP available for pre-order here.