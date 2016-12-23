Premiere: Hear an Aera Rework of Kieran Apter

Scottish artist Kieran Apter is set to release All I Want, his sophomore EP featuring editions from Aera and Manuel Tur. The release will land on Chapter 24 Records.

Title track "All I Want" is a standout composition, featuring the vocals of singer/producer Leon Power. It is followed up by the instrumental "Elle" which, more arpeggio-driven, shares the same spiritual feel and electronic soul as the title track.

The editions on the EP are impressive, too. Aera’s rework blends afro techno, chopped vocals and a beguiling synth sequence to winning effect, in a version heavy on dark drama. Meanwhile, Manuel Tur turns in two versions. The first is driving and twisted; the most dance-floor-oriented track on the EP. The second makes the most of the original’s vocals, placing the focus on live instrumentation and a disco groove.

All I Want is scheduled for September 1 release, with Aera's edition streaming below.