Premiere: Stream a Deep New Cut From Doc Martin

Under No Illusion will drop their latest release, Freddy Be & Savi Leon's Benevolence, on August 21.

The EP will be the label's 91st release, following on from recent appearances from Yousef, De La Swing, and Leftwing, among others. Benevolence features the sun-soaked title cut by Freddy Be & Savi Leon, alongside a cast of remixes that include outings from Joeski, Ki Creighton, and Doc Martin.

In support of the release, the label have offered up a full stream of Doc Martin's remix. For his interpretation, Doc takes the balearic-tinged house of the original into deeper terrain, melding cascading synth lines with chunky percussion and a fierce low-end. On the remix, Doc said:

"I approach every remix differently. With everyone focusing on prime-time bangers, I wanted to make something that DJ's could play when building a set, one that could be played in the morning or in a more relaxed atmosphere like a daytime party. This has been going down extremely well in all these situations, and even at peak time."

You can stream Doc's remix via the player below, with the EP available for pre-order here.