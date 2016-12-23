Premiere: Stream a Deep New Cut From Rolando

Secluded (a.k.a. Hans Bouffmyhre) will drop his latest EP, Do It Right, on August 14.

Secluded is the latest artist and label project from Stephen Gorrie, owner of the influential Sleaze Records in Glasgow, Scotland. Since 2015, Secluded has been an outlet for a string of acclaimed Berlin and Detroit-influenced releases.

The latest continues that trend with two loopy originals and remixes from Rolando and Xpansul. On the originals, Gorrie pairs heavy, club-focused grooves with old-school synth and piano lines. On the remix front, Rolando takes things deep, opting for a trippy rework of "Function," whilst Xpansul twist "Do It Right" into a galloping weapon.

Ahead of the release, you can stream Rolando's remix in full via the player below.