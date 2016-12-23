Premiere: Stream a Sensual New Cut From Balako

The next release on Greco-Roman will be the debut single from Brazilian duo Balako (a.k.a. Diogo Strausz and Rodrigo Peirao).

"Hora De Balako" dropped last month and presented an enticing melting pot of sounds touching on techno, house, salsa, carimbo, disco, and funk—fittingly, the word Balako derives from an 80's Brazilian slang word which translates as "a good type of mess." This fusion of styles imbues the duo's music with a feeling that is both retro and current, giving it an undeniable authenticity.

The latest cut to drop from the pair is "Nervous Inn," a worldly and sensual cut born from a mistake while trying to learn a Latin classic on the guitar, as Rodrigo of Balako explains:

"'Nervous Inn' was the first track I ever composed and was actually born from a mistake I kept making on the guitar whilst trying to learn ‘Ligia' by Chico Buarque & Antonio Carlos Jobim. I'd just started learning and was just practicing at home while Eric Duncan and my girlfriend were sitting on the sofa. My little finger kept slipping but I loved the weird chord change instantly. The next morning I played it to my teacher and legendary Brazilian guitar player Cezar Mendes and he loved it. The track has the vibe and atmosphere of my apartment in Rio, which Eric and I nicknamed ‘Nervous Inn.’"

Ahead of the August 11 release, you can stream "Nervous Inn" via the player below.