Premiere: Stream an Evocative Cut From Matt Emery

UK composer Matt Emery will release his debut album, Empire, via Injazero Records next month.

Empire follows a string of albums on Injazero this year, including contributions from Heinali, Steve Gibbs, and LTO's stunning Storybook, an album XLR8R premiered back in June. Like those albums, Empire is built on deftly crafted pieces of poignant electronics and haunting instrumentation. With a combination of piano, strings, and more modern production techniques, Emery has poured a myriad of emotions into Empire, qualities ever present in the achingly beautiful title track, which can be heard via the player below.

Injazero Records will release Empire on 180g vinyl and digital on September 15. Following the release, Emery will play an album launch show at St Pancras Old Church on Wednesday, October 4.