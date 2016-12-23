Project: Mooncircle to Release Sophomore Submerse LP

Project: Mooncircle will release the new LP from Submerse, titled Are You Anywhere.
According to the label, the sophomore album from the Tokyo-based UK native blends "early '90s slow-jams and instrumental hip-hop wrapped in smooth DX7 keys hybridized with his own unique sound."
It will be Submerse's second album on the label and features fellow Tokyo-based beatmaker fitz ambro$e.
Tracklisting
01. Sleepover
02. Needs More Z’s
03. Firstbase
04. Can We Go Back feat. fitz ambro$e
05. Driving with Cosmopolyphonic
06. Cool Off
07. Wavedash
08. Splash
09. Too Many Sidequests
10. Good w U feat. fitz ambro$e
11. Zeros
12. Are You Anywhere
Are You Anywhere LP is scheduled for October 6 release with "Firstbase" streamable in full below.