Psyk's Non Series Announces Three New EPs

Non Series, the Spanish label run by Psyk, has lined up three new EPs.

On August 11, Madrid-based Aiken returned to the label with a powerful solo EP, Genetics, which featured his "well-known haunting atmospheres" with "distorted cuts among funky sonorities."

Up next is Architectural, who releases his second solo EP on Non Series. Known for his smart production and sound design, Architectural (a.k.a Juan Rico) delivers a new four-tracker that presents "a wide range of sci-fi spellbinding sounds with a distinctive techno funk."

Finally, Swedish producer Elias Landberg (a.k.a Skudge) debuts a 12-inch on Psyk’s imprint as Splice, the side project that he started in 2011.

NON026: Aiken Genetics - August 11

A1. Hybrid

A2. Genetics

B1. Somatic

B2. Dominance

NON027: Architectural Smoking Fetish Close Up - September 22

A1. Silencio

A2. Lipstick And Cigarettes

B1. Poisonous Cocktail

B2. Black Rose

NON028: Splice Blueshift - November 3

A1. Overlap

A2. Blueshift

B1. Magnetic

B2. Five

Aiken's Genetics is out now, and streaming below, while Architectural Smoking Fetish Close Up will land on September 22, with Splice's Blueshift landing on November 3.