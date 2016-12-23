Psyk's Non Series Announces Three New EPs

Non Series, the Spanish label run by Psyk, has lined up three new EPs.
On August 11, Madrid-based Aiken returned to the label with a powerful solo EP, Genetics, which featured his "well-known haunting atmospheres" with "distorted cuts among funky sonorities."
Up next is Architectural, who releases his second solo EP on Non Series. Known for his smart production and sound design, Architectural (a.k.a Juan Rico) delivers a new four-tracker that presents "a wide range of sci-fi spellbinding sounds with a distinctive techno funk."
Finally, Swedish producer Elias Landberg (a.k.a Skudge) debuts a 12-inch on Psyk’s imprint as Splice, the side project that he started in 2011.
NON026: Aiken Genetics - August 11
A1. Hybrid
A2. Genetics
B1. Somatic
B2. Dominance
NON027: Architectural Smoking Fetish Close Up - September 22
A1. Silencio
A2. Lipstick And Cigarettes
B1. Poisonous Cocktail
B2. Black Rose
NON028: Splice Blueshift - November 3
A1. Overlap
A2. Blueshift
B1. Magnetic
B2. Five
Aiken's Genetics is out now, and streaming below, while Architectural Smoking Fetish Close Up will land on September 22, with Splice's Blueshift landing on November 3.