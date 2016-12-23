Ricardo Villalobos and Burnt Friedman Remix Samuel Rohrer on 'Range of Regularity Remixes 2'

Samuel Rohrer has announced Range of Regularity Remixes 2, a new EP featuring two reworks of his album tracks reworking Samuel Rohrer's recent album—one by Burnt Friedman, and another one by Ricardo Villalobos.

The EP follows on from the Range of Regularity LP, which landed in April, and Range of Regularity Remixes 1, which landed on June 2 featuring Burnt Friedman, Ricardo Villalobos, and Vilod, the collaborative duo of Villalobos and Max Loderbauer.

Burnt Friedman’s dramatic interpretation of "Microcosmoism" pairs up his consciousness of deep bass and analog inventiveness with Rohrer’s continually transforming sound objects, making for a flowing and wordless narrative that simply dares listeners to stop paying attention. This is complemented nicely by Villalobos’ remix of "Microcosmoism." It carries the energy level of the first EP over to a new disk, while heavily experimenting with feelings of emotional ambiguity.

Tracklisting

1 / A. Microcosmoism (Burnt Friedman Remix)

2 / B. Microcosmoism (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)

Range of Regularity Remixes 2 EP is scheduled for September 29 release, with Friedman's rework streaming in full below.