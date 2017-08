Jordan Rakei has unveiled a brand new remix by British producer Ross From Friends.

The remix, out today, drops ahead of Jordan Rakei's upcoming new album Wallflower which lands on September 22 via Ninja Tune.

The remix lands alongside the original version of "Nerve" and an acoustic version, too.

Tracklisting

01. Nerve

02. Nerve (Acoustic)

03. Nerve (Ross From Friends Remix)

Nerve is out now via Ninja Tune, and streaming in full above.