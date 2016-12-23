Running Back Reveals First Single from KiNK LP

The Running Back label has revealed the first single from KiNK's next album.

The label, that of Gerd Janson, first hinted at the LP—Kink's second—with a tweet featuring a new KiNK LP in a .rar file. It's now been confirmed that the LP is titled Playground, and its first single is "Perth," which will be released on a 12-inch featuring three different versions on September 22.

The label describes the cut as "dripping with grease" and "perfect house music for techno DJs and techno music for disco DJs."

Tracklisting

A. Perth

B1. Perth (Chord Mix)

B2. Perth (Beat Mix)

Perth is scheduled for September 22 release, with streams available below.