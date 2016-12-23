Shlømo Returns to ARTS

Shlømo will return to ARTS with a new EP, Hardwave.

Having released on Delsin, Wolfskuil Limited, Bright Sounds, and Soma in recent years, Shlømo’s perpetual rise is fast cementing his reputation as one of France’s main techno protagonists. Alongside AWB & PVNV, he is also the co-founder of Taapion Records, which has released music from close friends François X, Antigone, Roman Poncet, Bambounou, and more. He now drops his second release on Emmanuel’s seminal techno imprint ARTS.

We're told to expect "three muscular techno cuts."

Tracklisting

01. Hardwave

02. Styx

03. Parhelion

Hardwave EP is out on ARTS on October 16, 2017.