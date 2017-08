So Inagawa has a new EP on the way, titled Airier.

Airier will land on Cabaret Recordings, the label Inagawa runs with DJ Masda. Th three-track release will be his first new EP since 2015's Integritithm, though he did contribute to the recent Cabaret contribution.

Tracklisting

A. Airier

B1. Petrichor

B2. Head Over The Clouds

No release date has been set, but clips are streamable below.