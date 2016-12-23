Sonus Festival Shares Timetable

Sonus Festival has revealed the full schedule of musical offerings for this year’s fifth birthday edition.

Taking place from August 20-24 on Zrce Beach near Novalja, the primary festival schedule features a wide range of top underground electronic talent from the likes of Sonja Moonear, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Apollonia, and many more. There will also be several exclusive takeovers at Sonus this year: UK festival promoter Junction 2 will host an extended set from Drumcode boss Adam Beyer, Sunwaves will bring some of the Romanian crew to Croatian soil, and Seth Troxler will play back-to-back with The Martinez Brothers for a complete day-into-night marathon, among other special offerings.

Sonus has also announced the schedule for its infamous after-hours sessions, which are set to be hosted by several top European club crews, including FUSE family Enzo Siragusa, Archie Hamilton, and guests, Club der Visionäre on Friday, and more.

In addition, the timetable for Sonus’ daily boat parties has been announced, where on Monday afternoon RØDHÅD and MEAT will play an XLR8R takeover. The party is already sold out, but more information on boat parties can be found here.

For more information on Sonus, including the full timetable, click here.