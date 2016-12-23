SP-X Returns with New EP

SP-X will release his first EP in two years on Cleric’s new PROJEKTS label.

After a string of highly successful EPs on Komisch back in 2012 and a triple release on Peter Van Hoesen’s Time To Express, the mysterious figure of SP-X disappeared as swiftly as he emerged. In only a few releases SP-X managed to capture the attention of many with his stripped back but hyper-effective take on techno. The fact that so little is known about the man behind the music only added to the story.

Now, after a long silence, the Brussels-based artist will release his first EP in two years on Cleric’s newly launched PROJEKTS imprint, with more releases expected soon.

Tracklisting

01. Textures of Thoughts

02. Process Control

03. Lost on Arrival

04. Lost on Arrival (Cleric Remix)

PROJEKTS will release Contours of the Soul on September 25, with "Process Control" streaming below.