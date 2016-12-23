Splice Announce TR-808 Winner and Give One Month Free Access to Their Sample Library

For the past eight days, Splice have been running an 8 Days Of 808 campaign, dropping a new piece of content each day and a chance to win an original TR-808. Today, Splice announced the winner (Adrian from Massachusetts) on their social media.

For those who didn't win, Splice have curated three 808 sample packs in partnership with Lex Luger and Sample Magic, and are offering XLR8R readers one-month free access to the Splice sample library, Splice Sounds. To gain access, use the coupon code xlr808r here.

Details on the sample packs can be found below.

Splice Selects: 808s

Hip hop 808s curated by Lex Luger

808s from Sample Magic