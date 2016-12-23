Splice Launches 8 Days of 808 Campaign

Today, Splice launches 8 Days of 808, a campaign celebrating Roland’s TR-808.

Over the eight days of the campaign, Splice will explore the 808 from a musician's perspective, sharing Beat Breakdowns that go behind the beats of iconic 808-based tracks, tips and tricks on mixing 808s in production, and more. The campaign will make use of Splice tools like their online sequencer the Beatmaker, their track visualizer, and their expansive sample library Splice Sounds to help visitors explore the 808 in new ways. Starting today, one piece of content will drop each day on the dedicated microsite, culminating in a giveaway of an original TR-808. To enter, simply visit the site and enter your email.

Splice is a music creation and collaboration platform. Over 950,000 musicians have used Splice to find world class production tools, creative content, and a community of artists.

You can check out 8 Days of 808 here.