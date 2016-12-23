Stream Poté's New Dance-Inducing Single

London-based producer Poté is back with a new "Model."

Over the last two years, Poté has become an XLR8R favorite, dropping a handful of cuts via our downloads sections, two of which ("Katz" and "Oryx") ended up in the top 50 downloads of 2016. Since then, Poté's launched his own label, Versicolor, named after St.Lucia’s national bird, which aims to be a collective and label with a focus on afro-diasporic club sounds.

On his new single, Poté melds chunky drums with snaking synth lines and his own call-to-action vocals that invite the listener to move inside his groove-led sonic world. "Model" officially drops tomorrow, August 18, with a remix from Gqom Oh!’s label boss Nan Kole following the original.

Ahead of tomorrow's release, you can stream "Model" in full below.