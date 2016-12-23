Stream Tocci's Brilliant New EP in Full

Milan-based artist Tocci's new EP, Aircntrl, is out today.

The four-track EP will be Tocci's debut for Human Pitch, following on from Rioux's standout LP Fragmenta and continuing the run of form for the label, which was founded and run by Rioux and Brandon Sanchez. The tracks on the EP are hard to define and not ones to be boxed in any one genre; instead, it pulls from various touchstones (glitch, breaks, noise, drone, hip-hop) and melds them together in a wildly inventive barrage of sound that will have you on the edge of your seat and wondering what planet the music was beamed down from.

Tocci’s Aircntrl is available today on cassette and digital formats, with the full EP and its first visual single streaming below.