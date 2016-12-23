Stream Two Hours of SIT

Amphia owners Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (a.k.a SIT) recently shared a segment of their set from Sunwaves 21 via Playedby.club.

SIT, short for Sideways Invisibility Theory, is the collaborative project of the Bucharest-based pair under which they produce, DJ, and play or play live. This particular recording is a DJ mix recorded at Sunwaves Festival and is exactly what you'd expect from the pair: sharp production after sharp production, all blended together to create a magical and hypnotizing journey.

Photo by Gabriel Aldea.