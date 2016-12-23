The O MATO Experience Launches in Brazil

September 4 will see the launch of The O MATO Experience in the depths of the Brazilian rainforest.

The festival is said to provide 10 days of "musical diversity, adventurous tours, and activities, and interesting workshops about local traditions" together with 150 like minded people.

The venue is Brazil's Cheiro do Mato, situated 200 km north east from Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian Amazon. It is surrounded by dense jungle, white beachy riverbanks, and the Anavilhanas National Park, a labyrinth of hundreds of floating islands and channels.

The current lineup for this year's debut edition is as follows, with more set to be announced soon:

Rodrigo Nickel

2-Section

Michal Zietara

Ney Faustini

Martin Lewis

Marcio S

Benjamin Ferreira

Dj Cezar Dantas

Dj Fil

DJ Maurício Lopes

O MATO Residents

Besides the music will be a range of activities in the surrounding areas, including wakeboarding, hiking, waterfall expeditions, hiking, and more.

This year's debut edition takes place from September 4 to 14, with a teaser trailer streaming above. More information is available here.