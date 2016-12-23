Tornado Wallace Next on Animals Dancing

Tornado Wallace will release a new EP on Animals Dancing.

EP For Animals Dancing will be the Berlin-based Australian artist's first release since his debut album, Lonely Planet, which dropped earlier this year on Gerd Janson's Running Back. The four-tracker also marks the return of Animals Dancing, the label he co-runs alongside Otologic and Andee Frost. The last release on the label came with Diego Herrera's Dude Energy EP back in January 2015.

We're told to expect four tracks that "build on the more percussive and atmospheric elements of his productions."

Tracklisting

A1. Zorn Gottes

A2. Primitivo Apertivo

B1. Open Door

B2. Open Door (Born Inna Tent Mix)

EP For Animals Dancing EP is scheduled for late August release.