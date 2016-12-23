Vessels Share New Single From Upcoming Album

Vessels have shared the third single from their new album, The Great Distraction, which is due for release on September 29 via Different Recordings.

The Great Distraction follows 2015's Dilate LP, which was released via Bias, and features collaborations with The Flaming Lips, John Grant, Vincent Neff (Django Django), and Katie Harkin (Sky Larkin). Although these collaborations are a step forward for the band, it's their own ferocious instrumental cuts that standout—check out the euphoric intensity of opening cut "Mobilise" via the player below for case in point.

Speaking about the track to XLR8R, the band say: “’Mobilise’ feels like the heart of the album and the band. It has an energy that captures everything we're about with its locking polyrhythms and sense of yearning—full hope and melancholy. We definitely get the shivers when we play it live, and the bliss-out section in the middle is a highlight of the set.”

The Great Distraction can be pre-ordered here, with "Mobilise" streaming in full below.