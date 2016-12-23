Watch a Mixing Masterclass From Point Blank

Back in July, Point Blank held a range of artist classes, workshops, and panels at IMS Malta, including masterclasses on composing for film with Agoria, a Jamiroquai track deconstruction with Ski Oakenfull, a production masterclass with Uner, and a mixing masterclass with Point Blank's Creative Director JC Concato.

Drawing on his extensive industry experience, JC begins the masterclass with a in-depth look at his usage of mix bus plugins, discussing console emulation, mix bus compression, mix bus EQ, harmonic distortion, A/B analysis, and level analysis, as well as further elaborating on his overall mixing process.

You can watch the video in full via the player above