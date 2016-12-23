Watch a Video on Setting up a Home Studio

In their latest tutorial video, Point Blank show you how to set up a home studio correctly.

In the video, Point Blank Creative Director JC Concato runs through the factors to consider, from things like speaker placement and room treatment to knowing what essential equipment to purchase. Concato also shows how to effectively treat a room, computer, DAW, and sound card specifications needed, and more—all of the examples are given with both entry level and mid-range equipment in mind.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and the course available here.