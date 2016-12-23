Watch Point Blank's Ski Oakenfull Deconstruct Jamiroquai's 'Automaton'

Last month, Point Blank hosted a range of masterclasses and workshops as the official education partner for IMS Malta.

The masterclasses included sessions with Agoria and Spanish producer Uner, as well as a mixing masterclass from Point Blank and a track deconstruction workshop from Ski Oakenfull, who breaks down Jamiroquai’s "Automaton."

In the track deconstruction, which you can watch via the video above, Okenfull works through the track's scale, breaks down the verse and chorus, and recreates its elements with Ableton, Ableton's Push, and a host of VSTs.

