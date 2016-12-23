Yotam Avni Next on Hotflush

Yotam Avni will release a new EP on Scuba's Hotflush, titled If You Still Want Me.

If You Still Want Me follows on from the Israeli producer's appearance on the Collective Endeavours compilation, while he has also released on Stroboscopic Artefacts and Innervisions.

We're told to expect "deep house atmospheres" that "collide with muscular techno in his signature style: functional and cerebral."

Tracklisting:

01. If You Still Want Me

02. Yamzo

03. Moshico

If You Still Want Me EP is scheduled for September 8 release.