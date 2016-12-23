Zip, Raresh, Sven Väth, Dana Ruh, Ben Klock, and More Play Cocoon in September

Zip, Raresh, Dana Ruh, Sven Väth, and Ben Klock will all play Cocoon Ibiza in September — alongside some of the more regular guests of the weekly Monday party.

Mondays nights on the island have long been synonymous with Cocoon at Amnesia, with some of techno’s leading names playing one or more of the 19 dates that run from May 29 to October 2.

September is one of the largest months for the event, and this year’s final dates see the likes of Zip, Raresh, Dan Ruh, and Ben Klock join regulars like Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth, Richie Hawtin, and Ricardo Villalobos—all before the big closing on October 2.

More information, including the lineups, can be found below.

Monday, September 4

Terrace

Richie Hawtin

Adam Beyer

Hito

Club Room

Ben Klock

Slam

Nastia

Monday, September 11

Terrace

Ricardo Villalobos

Zip

Dorian Paic

Club Room

Sven Väth (all night long)

Redshape (live)

Monday, September 18

Terrace

Sven Väth

Ilario Alicante

Club Room

Nina Kraviz

tINI

Dana Ruh

Monday, September 25

Terrace

Ricardo Villalobos

Raresh

Sonja Moonear

Club Room

Richie Hawtin

Matador (live)

Fabio Florido