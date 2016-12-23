Zip, Raresh, Sven Väth, Dana Ruh, Ben Klock, and More Play Cocoon in September

Zip, Raresh, Dana Ruh, Sven Väth, and Ben Klock will all play Cocoon Ibiza in September — alongside some of the more regular guests of the weekly Monday party.
Mondays nights on the island have long been synonymous with Cocoon at Amnesia, with some of techno’s leading names playing one or more of the 19 dates that run from May 29 to October 2.
September is one of the largest months for the event, and this year’s final dates see the likes of Zip, Raresh, Dan Ruh, and Ben Klock join regulars like Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth, Richie Hawtin, and Ricardo Villalobos—all before the big closing on October 2.
More information, including the lineups, can be found below.
Monday, September 4
Terrace
Richie Hawtin
Adam Beyer
Hito
Club Room
Ben Klock
Slam
Nastia
Monday, September 11
Terrace
Ricardo Villalobos
Zip
Dorian Paic
Club Room
Sven Väth (all night long)
Redshape (live)
Monday, September 18
Terrace
Sven Väth
Ilario Alicante
Club Room
Nina Kraviz
tINI
Dana Ruh
Monday, September 25
Terrace
Ricardo Villalobos
Raresh
Sonja Moonear
Club Room
Richie Hawtin
Matador (live)
Fabio Florido