UK producer ZOMBY will drop his latest EP, GASP!, via Big Dada on September 8.

GASP! follows last year's Ultra album and was recorded on an all-analog setup, as he explains: “I was tired of too much digitisation and over-saturation; this is a work that represents a shift forward for me.”

The EP's title track is available on a range of streaming services today, with the full EP available for pre-order here.