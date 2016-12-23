Watch a History of UK Garage With MJ Cole

The latest in Point Blank's Style Guide series looks to UK garage with MJ Cole.

The new history lesson follows on from the house and techno editions with Freemason's James Wiltshire, with award-winning producer MJ Cole inviting Point Blank to his London studio to dive into UK Garage. In the video, Cole gives a concise history of the genre, it's style characteristics, the labels and clubs involved, and his entry into the culture.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and the courses they offer here.