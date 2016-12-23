Abdulla Rashim Shares Track from New EP as Anthony Linell

Anthony Linell (a.k.a Abdulla Rashim) will release a new EP next month, Layers of Reality.

The three-track release will be the Swede's third release under his own name, following on from Emerald Fluorescents and Consolidate, both of which dropped earlier the year via his own Northern Electronics label.

The intensity of Layers of Reality is said to be "somewhat prefigured" in Linell’s recent move away from his well established Abdulla Rashim moniker. This was first seen with his brooding collection of tracks on Consolidate, and then followed up with Emerald Fluorescents, a purposeful album that summoned a new registry of hypnotic—though strident—techno. The change of name nods to the subtle switch further articulated in Layers of Reality.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Layers of Reality

B1 / 2. Separated from Other Bodies

B2 / 3. The Levels of Existential Space

Layers of Reality EP will land on November 27 via Northern Electronics, with the title track streaming in full below.