Afriqua Joins R&S Records

Afriqua will release a new EP on R&S Records, titled Aleph.

The four-track release will be the Berlin-based producer's debut on the Belgian label, following on from releases on Cure, Dream Diary, Nilla, and more.

It is said to mark the first release in "an extended collaborative journey" between the label and artist, and the start of a "relationship sure to yield some of the most exciting electronic music in years to come, including Afriqua’s debut album."

Tracklisting:

01. Aleph

02. Sent

03. Opferator

04. Thanksgiving

Aleph EP will land on December 8, with the title track streaming in full below.

For more information on Afriqua, check out our feature here.