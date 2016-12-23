AGF Preps 10th Solo Album

On November 17, Antye Greie (a.k.a. AGF, poemproducer) will release her 10th solo album and 31st executive produced album, SOLIDICITY.

The LP once again finds the forward-thinking sound designer using field recordings to craft rhythmic and arrhythmic structures, noise patterns, and warped bass frequencies using Logic, Radial, MPClive, and MAX from cycling74. The track titles also provide a further glimpse into Greie's mindset while creating and reference "social justice, feminism, networking power, environmental concerns, Europe and the migration crisis, technological solutions for improving activism (Pursuance Project), and more."

You can pre-order the record here ahead of the November release.