Avalon Emerson Returns to Whities

Avalon Emerson will return to Whities label with a new 12", Whities 013.

The two-track release is the US producer's second on the London-based imprint, following on from last year's Whities 006. Elsewhere, she's put out material on Spring Theory and Spectral Sound—where she dropped her last original material, namely November's Narcissus In Retrograde EP.

Already this year she has remixed Bwana, Lena Platonos, Octo Octa, and Slowdive.

Tracklisting

A. One More Fluorescent Rush

B. Finally Some Common Ground

Whities 013 EP will land on November 3, with the video for "One More Fluorescent Rush" streaming above.