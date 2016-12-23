Bibio Shares Beautiful New Track

Bibio has shared a beautiful new track from his upcoming album, Phantom Brickworks.

The nine-track collection is a collection of "mostly improvised musical pieces, that for some years now, have provided me with a mental portal into places and times—some real, some imaginary, some a combination of both," Bibio explains. "Human beings are highly sensitive to the atmospheres of places, which can be enhanced or dramatically altered when you learn about the context of their history. Echoes and voices can sometimes be heard, in some way or another. Places sometimes have things to say.”

Have already shared "Phantom Brickworks III," he has now shared "Capel Celyn," which can be streamed in full via this link.

“The landscape is ever changing. There are many places that have been abandoned, only to become hidden among plant life, often making them more beautiful in the process. There were also some beautiful places, claimed by force and deliberately buried forever, never to be seen again. This track has always taken me to lost and overgrown places in my mind, but it was the submerged quality of the music that led me to one particular place.”—Bibio

Tracklisting:

01. 9:13

02. Phantom Brickworks

03. Pantglas

04. Phantom Brickworks II

05. Capel Celyn

06. Phantom Brickworks III

07. Ivy Charcoal

08. Branch Line

09. Capel Bethania

Phantom Brickworks LP is scheduled for November 3 release via Warp Records.