Bonobo Releases New Video For 'Break Apart' (feat. Rhye)

Bonobo has shared a new video for standout album track, "Break Apart" featuring Rhye, directed by Spencer Creigh.
The video is centered around three young couples, in three separate 24-hour periods as they spend an entire day together in one motel room with no phones, televisions, or other distractions. Each comes with their own unique histories, proclivities, and dynamics.
"I wanted to create the sensation that you, as the viewer, are somehow participating in voyeurism by watching the video," explains Creigh. "There's this great dichotomy that you experience watching the video where youre simultaneously moved by watching these very authentic moments of true feeling and then this uneasy feeling that youre invading their privacy."
Having produced the footage on no budget, the collaboration only came about when Creigh decided to reach out to Bonobo and his team direct. "Spencer approached me last month with this touching video for "Break Apart," explains Bonobo—who loved it from the very first watch and decided to use it as an official release. "Im happy to be able to share this with everyone."
