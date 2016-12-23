Bonobo Releases New Video For 'Break Apart' (feat. Rhye)

Bonobo has shared a new video for standout album track, "Break Apart" featuring Rhye, directed by Spencer Creigh.

The video is centered around three young couples, in three separate 24-hour periods as they spend an entire day together in one motel room with no phones, televisions, or other distractions. Each comes with their own unique histories, proclivities, and dynamics.

"I wanted to create the sensation that you, as the viewer, are somehow participating in voyeurism by watching the video," explains Creigh. "There's this great dichotomy that you experience watching the video where youre simultaneously moved by watching these very authentic moments of true feeling and then this uneasy feeling that youre invading their privacy."

Having produced the footage on no budget, the collaboration only came about when Creigh decided to reach out to Bonobo and his team direct. "Spencer approached me last month with this touching video for "Break Apart," explains Bonobo—who loved it from the very first watch and decided to use it as an official release. "Im happy to be able to share this with everyone."

The video is streaming via the player above.