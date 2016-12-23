Carl Craig Remixes Borderland

Carl Craig will release a remix of the title track from Borderland's 2016 Transport LP.

Closely following the release of the last Borderland single, the focus returns on Transport, the last collaborative album by Juan Atkins and Moritz von Oswald.

Longtime friend and studio partner of Moritz von Oswald, Carl Craig provides a new take on “Transport." Extending and stripping the original sequence to its bone, the illustrious Planet E president also summons a stepping drum sequence and a swaying array of moving delays. This 12“ edit is cut on the A-side. The full version of Carl Craig’s remix clocks just above 20 minutes and is available digitally. Both are available to anyone who purchases the record, through the enclosed download card.

On the flip, DJ Deep & Roman Poncet rework Carl Craig’s remix, adding their signature grooves to full effect.

Tracklisting

A. Transport (Carl Craig Remix - 12-inch Edit)

B. Transport (Carl Craig Remix - DJ Deep & Roman Poncet Rework)

Tresor will release Transport Remixed on November 3 on 12” vinyl and digital, with DJ Deep & Roman Poncet's rework streaming below.