Clark is set to return with a new 12" single, Honey Badger / Pig.

The two-track release lands on the tails of the British producer's eight studio album, Death Peak, which dropped earlier this year. This itself was preceded by numerous EPs and LPs on the Warp label.

We're told to expect some "cavernous kicks" and "hardcore techno,"

Tracklisting

01. Honey Badger

02. Pig

Honey Badger / Pig will land on December 1 via Warp, with the title track streaming above.