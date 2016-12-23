Dark Entries and Honey Soundsystem Drop Patrick Cowley LP, Share Video

Dark Entries and Honey Soundsystem Records have teamed up to release the final volume of gay porn soundtracks by San Francisco-based musician and producer Patrick Cowley, out today on what would have been Cowley's 67th birthday.

Ttitled Afternooners, the LP features 70 minutes of music that will land on vinyl for the first time. The tracks have been remastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, CA, and the LP will be housed in a gatefold jacket designed by Berlin-based artist Gwenael Rattke, with black and white photos of Patrick in his studio and full-color x-rated scenes from the Fox Studio vaults. The album will also include a fold-out poster of a handmade collage of photos and xeroxed graphics and an essay from Drew Daniel of Matmos.

Alongside the release, Dark Entries and Honey Soundsystem have shared a video of cut together scenes from various Cowley soundtracked films, as they explain:

"One sizzling, hot afternoon of graphic, detailed, man-to-man action. All footage all comes from the movie Afternooners originally released on VHS by Fox Studio of Los Angeles. Directed by John Coletti, who added Patrick Cowley's music to each scene. This clip features scenes from "One Hot Afternoon" with Bo Richards and Dean Heddon kissing out on a couch before we cut to "The Runner, Part 1" with Chris Rutherford standing in front of his open bedroom window and slowing pulling on his underwear joined by Beau Matthews and ending on "Cycle Tuff," Jimmy Metz's first solo film."

You can watch the video in the player above, with the LP available here.