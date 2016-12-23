DJ Richard Returns to Dial

DJ Richard will release a new EP on Dial, titled Path Of Ruin.

Path Of Ruin sees the US producer return to Dial for the first time after his debut album, Grind, which landed in 2016. It will be his first EP since 2014's Nailed To The Floor, which arrived via White Material, the label he runs alongside Young Male.

We're told the three-track release was inspired by the "harsh winter" in New England, where it was recorded.

Tracklisting

A1. Path Of Ruin (Pain Mix)

B1. Gargoyle

B2. Stygian Freeze

Path Of Ruin will land on November 17.