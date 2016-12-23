Emo Kid Shares a Track From New 'Gqomtera' EP

Durban producer Emo Kid will release his debut EP, Gqomtera, on October 27 via Gqom Oh!.

The title, Gqomtera, refers to a slang term Emo Kid and his peers use for the music, but the tracks on the record actually explore the rhythms of sgubhu, another strain of South African dance music that shares many stylistic cues with gqom—although, sgubhu is always written with a 4x4 beat. Whatever the term or genre, the music on Gqomtera is stylish, groovy, and immaculately produced, insatiable tracks that reflect the raw, gritty nature of Durban and an exciting artist now on the map.

Ahead of the release, you can stream "Futuristic Gqom" in full via the player below, with the EP available to pre-order here.