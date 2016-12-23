Federico Molinari to Release Debut LP

Federico Molinari will soon release his debut long-player, Whether Deport.

Fans of funky, minimal basslines will already be familiar with Federico Molinari. The much loved Argentinian DJ-producer has been on XLR8R’s radar’s for some time—around the time of his debut EP in 2007, titled Enerverende, in truth—although it was his wonderfully playful “La Vueltica” collaboration with Alexis Cabrera that really captured our hearts. Between these two releases, and even more recently, lies a deep pool of quality material, shared between labels of friends, including Melisma, Apollonia, and Epilog; although the majority of his cuts have arrived on Oslo, the imprint he co-founded with Nekes as "a way to express their own ideas of electronic music,” and also as a “homebase” for their own productions and those of friends.

He's now set to debut on Russia's Nervmusic Records with his first long-player, which is described as "a deep pool of captivating and intricate sounds." It's a long-player rather than an album per se because there is no concept; rather it is just a double vinyl of tracks.

Tracklisting

A1. Music Box

B1. Emelfer

B2. Detrox

C1. Stopping

D1. Banking Bank

D2. Fat Cat

Whether Deport LP will land on November 24 via Nervmusic Records, with clips streaming below.