Felipe Valenzuela and Dani Casarano Next on Melisma

The next release on Melisma Limited comes in the shape of a collaborative EP from label heads Felipe Valenzuela and Dani Casarano.

Back & Forward — a five-tracker — will be the label’s seventh release, following on from EPs by Felipe Venegas, Federico Molinari, and last year’s Ricardo Villalobos & Argenis Brito collaboration. It will be the label’s first release of the year, and the second time the Chilean-Swiss duo have collaborated; they launched the imprint in 2012 with the Better Than Less EP.

Aesthetically speaking, Back & Forward is what you’d expect from the pair: five expertly produced minimal house tunes. "The Spiral,” “Sonico,” and the title track are darker affairs, perfect for the after-hours; while “Blue Rally” and and “Ocio” are more playful though typically off-kilter cuts.

Tracklisting

A. The Spiral

B. Back & Forward

C. Sonico

D1. Ocio

D2. Blue Rally

Back & Forward will land in November, with clips streaming below.

Felipe Valenzuela and Dani Casarano are playing the Melisma / XLR8R party this weekend at Berlin's Hoppetosse alongside Dan Andrei, Bruno Schmidt, and more.