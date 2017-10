Berlin-based artist Fingalick is set to drop EGO on Hyperboloid on November 10.

EGO follows releases from Fisky, Jan Amit, and Fibertalk, with six cuts that look to "celebrate the artist's journey within his own psyche, sensuality, and perception of reality." Musically, EGO sits in the realm of modern, experimental R&B; atmospheric bass-heavy cuts sitting on the fringe of the genre.

Ahead of the release next month, you can stream the EP's single via the player below.