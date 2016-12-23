Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder Releases Locust Toybox LP

Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder has today released Drownscapes, a new sonic adventure by Locust Toybox.
Locust Toybox is David Firth, a British artist best known for his animated works, in particular, Salad Fingers. A good friend of label founder Flying Lotus, he joined the Brainfeeder Films family to share his most recent animated creations: “Cream” and “Umbilical World,” and worked with FlyLo on his debut feature film “Kuso." David makes music too, composing the soundtracks for almost all of his work as well as releasing standalone albums when he finds the time.
“I really wanted the misty bleakness of Northern England to come across," he says of his latest album Drownscapes. “It’s an exploration of spacious areas, of descending into comforting madness, of being submerged under miles of water, surprised you are still able to breathe."
“I think almost every track has been used in my cartoons and videos somewhere," he says. “It isn't a soundtrack album, it's more of a best of the last three years of my atmospheric output."
“I incorporated a lot of field recordings that I made in my local surroundings," he continues. For example, the track "Pipeo" is based around recordings of a large water pipe that David climbed into with a selection of instruments. This recording technique has its pitfalls though: “I live on quite a noisy street so sometimes I just hang a mic out of the window and record the youths and drug dealers. I sometimes worry they'll see the mic and think I'm gathering evidence," he laughs.
Tracklisting
01. Beehive Days
02. Return To The Meadow
03. Fika
04. Birthday Lungs
05. Saptiro
06. Bomb Night
07. Wamcood
08. Kuxir
09. God Lips
10. You'll Never Look
11. Pipeo
12. Unborn
13. Straachen
14. For Girls
15. So
Drownscapes LP is out now, with "Saptiro" streaming in full below.