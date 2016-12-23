Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder Releases Locust Toybox LP

Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder has today released Drownscapes, a new sonic adventure by Locust Toybox.

Locust Toybox is David Firth, a British artist best known for his animated works, in particular, Salad Fingers. A good friend of label founder Flying Lotus, he joined the Brainfeeder Films family to share his most recent animated creations: “Cream” and “Umbilical World,” and worked with FlyLo on his debut feature film “Kuso." David makes music too, composing the soundtracks for almost all of his work as well as releasing standalone albums when he finds the time.

“I really wanted the misty bleakness of Northern England to come across," he says of his latest album Drownscapes. “It’s an exploration of spacious areas, of descending into comforting madness, of being submerged under miles of water, surprised you are still able to breathe."

“I think almost every track has been used in my cartoons and videos somewhere," he says. “It isn't a soundtrack album, it's more of a best of the last three years of my atmospheric output."

“I incorporated a lot of field recordings that I made in my local surroundings," he continues. For example, the track "Pipeo" is based around recordings of a large water pipe that David climbed into with a selection of instruments. This recording technique has its pitfalls though: “I live on quite a noisy street so sometimes I just hang a mic out of the window and record the youths and drug dealers. I sometimes worry they'll see the mic and think I'm gathering evidence," he laughs.

Tracklisting

01. Beehive Days

02. Return To The Meadow

03. Fika

04. Birthday Lungs

05. Saptiro

06. Bomb Night

07. Wamcood

08. Kuxir

09. God Lips

10. You'll Never Look

11. Pipeo

12. Unborn

13. Straachen

14. For Girls

15. So

Drownscapes LP is out now, with "Saptiro" streaming in full below.