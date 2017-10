Brixton-based artist GAIKA has today shared a new track, "Battalion."

"Battalion" lands on Warp Records, following on from his previous two singles: 2016's SPAGHETTO and The Deal.

The track will also form part of The Spectacular Empire, a two-part release. The first part will land on November 3, with the second part following on December 1.

Meanwhile, "Battalion" can be streamed in full above.