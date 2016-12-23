Garage Hermétique to Release Remix EP

For its third 12", Garage Hermétique revisits its first release by label founder Onirik with reworks by a trio of admired producers.

Going Good duo Nummer and XDB offer alternative visions of "Universal Repairs" while Tape Archive's Views brings his unique mood to "Arvo's Flight."

Tracklisting

A1. Universal Repairs (XDB's Four To The Floor Edit)

A2. Arvo's Flight (Views Remix)

B1. Universal Repairs (Nummer Remix)

GH01 Reworks EP will land on November 6, with Nummer's rework of "Universal Repairs" streaming below.